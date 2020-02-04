The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has also confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
In a statement released, the Minister said the Italian patient with the virus has been isolated and is being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba...
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PxtcPp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement released, the Minister said the Italian patient with the virus has been isolated and is being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba...
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PxtcPp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]