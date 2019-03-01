Metro Herdsmen And Their Cows Cause Commotion At BRT Lane In Lagos – Nairaland

Celebration of President Buhari’s Victory continues as herdsmen and their cows takes over BRT bus lane in Lagos, as celebration of Buhari’s Re-election continues all over Nigeria.

As shared by twitter user he wrote : "You can’t make these things up. Cows on BRT lane in Lagos, in 2019. …



