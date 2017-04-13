Herdsmen, armed with AK 47 rifles, caused panic at Ebedei community in Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, when they shot at random, Tuesday night, forcing villagers, largely women and children, to flee the rural community. The shooting came on the heels of the tension generated at Mosogar and Jesse communities in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, weekend, over the death of an indigene, allegedly lynched by herdsmen, following a heated argument. Unlike the Ebedei shooting in which villagers took to their heels, it was the herdsmen that ran away from Mosogar and Jesse, as youths launched a manhunt for them. State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the shooting in Ebedei, said: “There is perfect calm in Ebeide as I speak to you, even though there was shooting on Tuesday night allegedly by herdsmen.” Herdsmen Sources in the community told Vanguard that indigenes of the area had, in the last few years, been at loggerheads with the herdsmen over destruction of their farmlands and harassment of villagers.