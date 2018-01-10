Herdsmen Attacks: You Will Get Zero Votes From Us In 2019 - Benue Leaders Warn Buhari

The Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) on Tuesday, January 9 said it had concluded plans to report to the global community and International Criminal Court, the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen, including the recent killing of natives in Benue state.
The TATC also predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari would not score any vote if he seeks re-election in 2019, except “he loves his political future” and tackles the menace of Fulani herdsmen in Benue state “and bring a solution once and for all.”
