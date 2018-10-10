The President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has said that plans for the automation and introduction of e-IPO in the bourse are still ongoing. The President of the NSE, Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo made this known during the 22nd Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, CIS, Conference themed ‘‘Evolution of the Nigerian …
Read more via Ventures Africa – https://ift.tt/2C6RSbz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Ventures Africa – https://ift.tt/2C6RSbz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]