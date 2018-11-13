Politics Here are the two threats to 2019 elections – Sheu Sani – INFORMATION NIGERIA

Featured Thread #1
Federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has highlighted two things that could mar the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

The Senator, who is currently representing Kaduna Central at the senate, on Tuesday noted that the two major threats to the forthcoming elections will be votes/voters buying and using state apparatuses …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2T75aLr

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top