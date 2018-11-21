Its no good news for Paris Saint Germain as they have lost both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to injury.
The duo were hauled off while on International duty yesterday night. The duo who are the main focal point of attack for French Ligue 1 side, PSG, look set …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2KodZwe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The duo were hauled off while on International duty yesterday night. The duo who are the main focal point of attack for French Ligue 1 side, PSG, look set …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2KodZwe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]