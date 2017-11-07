President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday formally presented an N8.6 trillion 2018 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly. The budget is dubbed ‘budget of consolidation,’ the budget was about 16 per cent increase from the N7.44 trillion appropriated in 2017. Here are some highlights in the Presidnt's budget presentation: #2018Budget Over 766km of road were built in 2018 - President @MBuhari #2018Budget We shall continue to develop our infrastructure - President @MBuhari #2018Budget I've directed the military and other security agencies to comply with financial directives without further delay. @MBuhari #2018Budget Our tax to GDP ratio is one of the lowest globally - President @MBuhari #2018Budget We surpassed our target in ease of doing business ranking -President @MBuhari #2018Budget We surpassed our target in ease of doing business ranking -President @MBuhari #2018Budget Our Power reforms remain a work in progress - President @MBuhari #2018Budget We are equally looking for alternative means of funding projects -President @MBuhari #2018Budget Nigerians should be rest assured that this admin is doing everything to alleviate the embarrassing situation in the power sector #2018Budget I wish to inform this house that this admin will be launching Africa's first Sovereign green bond in Dec. - President @MBuhari #2018Budget We plan to borrow N1.699 trillion in 2018 - President @MBuhari $2018Budget Domestic debts account for 79% of total debt - President #2018Budget Overhead cost is expected to rise by N26bn - President @MBuhari #2018Budget We plan to borrow N1.699 trillion in 2018 - President @Mbuhari