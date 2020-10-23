Chinedu Iroka
Hoodlums break into Cargo Terminal housing palliatives in Kwara - New Telegraph
Security agencies have been deployed in the Ilorin Cargo Terminal to foil the attack by some hoodlums on the stores housing the palliatives recently donated by the Federal Government to the state. The government had earlier called the attention of the security agencies to intelligence...
www.newtelegraphng.com