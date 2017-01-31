Hope, the little boy who was rescued by Danish woman, Anja Ringgren Loven, after being abandoned by his family because they claimed he was a ‘witch’, has started school. READ: Akwa Ibom : Danish Woman Saves Little Boy Accused of Witchcraft and Left to Die [PHOTO] Anja who is the founder of the African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) disclosed that Hope has started school. She shared a photo of Hope in his school uniform with a post, "On the 30 of January 2016 I went on a rescue mission with David Emmanuel Umem, Nsidibe Orok and our Nigerian team. A rescue mission that went viral, and today it's exactly 1 year ago the world came to know a young little boy called Hope. This week Hope will start school." READ: PHOTO : See How Danish Woman Transformed Little Boy Accused of Witchcraft