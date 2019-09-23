Metro Hope Uzodima Arrested In India After Fellow Nigerian Snitched On Him – Information Nigeria

#1
The Indian Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Mumbai, have arrested a Nigerian man identified as Hope Uzodima.

According to reports, the 40-year-old Uzodima was arrested for possession of ivory and a sword cane. His arrest came after another Nigerian, King Chukwudi Fidelis, who is …

hope.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IjFZlc

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top