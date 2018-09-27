A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and tortured for six hours before being thrown from a 20-metre bridge in Sydney’s west.
Kayla Kendrigan was allegedly thrown from the Windsor Bridge into the Hawkesbury River with her legs and arms tied on …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2OiDl36
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Kayla Kendrigan was allegedly thrown from the Windsor Bridge into the Hawkesbury River with her legs and arms tied on …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2OiDl36
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]