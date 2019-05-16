World Horrifying new video shows Aeroflot jet bouncing along runway after lightning strike before bursting into flames killing 41 – The Sun

#1
THIS is the horrifying new footage showing the Aeroflot jet bouncing along the runway after getting struck by lighting and before it burst into flames, killing 41.

The new video shows the rough “jumping landing” of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and the moment the …



Read more via The Sun – http://bit.ly/2W74Dxm

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top