Metro Horror! Woman Who Trains Lions, Gets Mauls To Death By One Of Them – Tori News

#1
It has been reportd that a nine-year-old male lion has mauled its owner to death in a village in the east of the Czech Republic.

According to the Agence France Presse, AFP, local police said the incident hapened on Tuesday morning.....



Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2ThCyCU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top