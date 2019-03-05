It has been reportd that a nine-year-old male lion has mauled its owner to death in a village in the east of the Czech Republic.
According to the Agence France Presse, AFP, local police said the incident hapened on Tuesday morning.....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2ThCyCU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the Agence France Presse, AFP, local police said the incident hapened on Tuesday morning.....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2ThCyCU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]