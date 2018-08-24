Metro Houses in three Kaduna LGAs ravaged by flood – Punch Newspapers

#1
Houses in three Local Government Areas of Kaduna State were on Friday ravaged by flood after a heavy downpour.

Mr Ben Kure, the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, said during an assessment of the affected areas that no life was lost to the flood. He attributed …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2wsLPKi


Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top