Details of how a pastor killed an engineer working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Benin, Edo State have been revealed by the court.The details emerged after the Edo State High Court sentenced Pastor Udoka Ukachukwu and his mistress Eniobong Isonguyo, a mother of three, to death for the murder of her husband, Engr. Victor Gabriel Isonguyo- a staff of NNPC, Benin