Metro How Attorney-General Malami stalled N5.7 billion corruption case against former govt officials – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The actions of Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has culminated in a Katsina State High Court terminating the corruption trial of three former officials of the Katsina State government.

The three former officials — Nasiru Ingawa (former special adviser on Sure-P to former Governor …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Rc9avX

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top