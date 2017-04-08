Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, has revealed that his convoy was once attacked by the Boko Haram terrorist group. Speaking to THE NATION, Buratai said, “I was with them and my convoy was ambushed by Boko Haram. Instead of withdrawing back to Maiduguri, I said, ‘No! We are in this together, I can’t go back. We must all go together to clear the ambush.” “So I advanced with them and that was how we cleared the ambush. If the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) does not turn back, who would turn and run from such an ambush? I advanced with the troops and it paid off. Unfortunately, we lost two soldiers; one of them was an officer. One other soldier, a Brigadier-General, got wounded in the attack,” he added.