With the growing interest of Nigerians in European football, sports betting is a profitable venture for fans who wish to make money while supporting their clubs. So, the first thing to do is to register your company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C.). After that, you can register a corporate account for your company with your certificate of incorporation at the bank. Next, visit the National Lottery Regulatory Commissions of Nigeria to acquire the license for
operations. Kindly note that you need a physical facility for your license to be processed. Lastly, secure partnership with a reliable tech company to build your website and get your betting platform ready.
