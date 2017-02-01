The intervention of a former Governor from the South South may have helped Apostle Johnson Suleman at the office of the Department of State Security, DSS, DailyPost gathered. Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, met with top officials of the Department of State Services, DSS, Monday night over ‘inciting’ comments he made against Fulani herdsmen. Before the meeting, Suleman stated the DSS did the right thing by inviting him for interrogation. But the build-up to the meeting involved several pre-meetings to calm nerves nationwide and also ensure neither DSS nor Apostle Suleman got confrontational. Dailypost reported that the meeting was championed by a former South-south governor who served for eight years. This is contrary to the claim in some media reports that some leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, “brokered peace” between the Apostle and the DSS. “Let me tell you what happened because it is always good to give credit to whom it belongs. An ex-governor was the one who was running up and down holding meetings to ensure that this matter doesn’t degenerate. Tension was high all over the country. Those who know this will confirm”, an impeccable source told Dailypost. “But like I said, the former governor was the one who really led intervention and tirelessly led peace talks. It is not CAN I insist”.