A top commander of the Boko Haram insurgents, Umar Abdulmalik, who was arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, in Lagos State, has revealed how he joined the Islamic sect.
Abdulmalik was arrested for carrying out several bombings, bank robberies …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2F7M7gd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Abdulmalik was arrested for carrying out several bombings, bank robberies …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2F7M7gd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]