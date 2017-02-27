A lecturer in the English Department, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, Isiaq Yusuf, who was alleged of sexual attempt on a student of the university has explained his side of the story. Speaking to Punch, Yusuf popularly called I.G. Yusuf, denied the allegation of trying to have sex with the student. He stated that she connived with some men to kidnap him on his way home around 10pm on Tuesday, adding that he was forced to remove his clothes. He said, “There was a test conducted by a fellow lecturer on Tuesday for 400-level students. I don’t take any course at that level. They had to be split into two and the lecturer invited me to assist him to administer the test. Towards the end of the test, I noticed there was a boy sitting in front of the girl. He raised his paper up for the girl to copy. “I saw them and warned the boy. He just smiled instead of him to obey my warning and continued. I asked to forward his paper if he had finished and he reluctantly forwarded it to me. The rule of test is that if you are found cheating, we will tear your paper. I wrote on his paper ‘found cheating’. I tore the paper and threw it into a dustbin. “Later in the evening, I began to receive calls from this girl, asking me to see her. She said the boy whose paper I tore had not let her have peace and that he wanted to see me so that the lecturer could consider him for a make-up (test). I told her she should let us meet the next day. “On my way home, as I reached a junction leading to her house, I saw her standing by the roadside with some men. As soon as she entered my car, the men also entered from behind and pressed a metal on my back. So, I drove until they got to the house. “As soon as I got into the room, they removed my clothes and poured water on me. They demanded N2m ransom from me. I have been traumatised. Presently, I have been suspended and will appear before a panel on Monday (today).” Yusuf explained further that she had never taught the student ENG 201, saying that she “actually failed two courses he taught her in 300-level.” “She passed four courses I had taught her in 100 and 200 levels,” he added.