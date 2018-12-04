With the cost of the wedding venue, caterers, and goodie bags, it's estimated that the wedding cost hundreds of thousands of US dollars. In a lavish weekend ceremony that took place in her home country of India, actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas got married with hundreds of family and....
Read more via Pulse.ng – https://ift.tt/2E2AXrX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Pulse.ng – https://ift.tt/2E2AXrX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]