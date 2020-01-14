Metro How NHIS squandered over N6.8 billion on illegal allowances – Audit Report – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The staff and management of Nigeria’s Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) between 2016 and 2017 helped themselves with several ‘irregular’ and unapproved allowances totalling N6.8 billion, a recently released audit report has revealed. These infractions were recorded during the reign of Usman Yusuf, the controversially sacked NHIS Executive...

Executive-Secretary-of-the-National-Health-Insurance-Scheme-Usman-Yusuf.jpg

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/35QkCk7

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[4]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top