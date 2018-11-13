Business How Nigeria can attract new investment, by AfDB chief, Akinwunmi Adesina – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said that for fresh investment to come into Nigeria, handlers of the country need to be critical about getting some challenges resolved as fast as possible. He also …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Fl17Zc

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top