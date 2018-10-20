Metro How NSCDC Nabbed “Madman” That Received N1.5m Credit Alert – Leadership Newspaper

#1
To the residents of Isikan in Akure, the Ondo State capital, a madman, simply identified as Dele, is a pathetic “psychiatric patient” who only wandered around the streets in an insane manner without any noticeable destination.

But on Tuesday, he was arrested by the eagle eye of the …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Cv3A03

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[16]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top