To the residents of Isikan in Akure, the Ondo State capital, a madman, simply identified as Dele, is a pathetic “psychiatric patient” who only wandered around the streets in an insane manner without any noticeable destination.
But on Tuesday, he was arrested by the eagle eye of the …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Cv3A03
Get More Nigeria Metro News
But on Tuesday, he was arrested by the eagle eye of the …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Cv3A03
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]