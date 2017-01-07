Pastor Enoch Adeboye fondly called Daddy G.O shocked the whole of Redeemed Christian Church of God during the church’s annual thanksgiving held at the 3km by 3km new auditorium today 7th January 2017. The announcement came as a shock to pastors and ministers who are among the congregation during the thanksgiving service. The pastor on his facebook account wrote how he shockingly announced his retirement during the programme. "PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE steps down as the Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Nigeria. Pastor E.A. Adeboye fondly called Daddy G.O. announces that he will be stepping down as the Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. It was with great shock that the congregation of all RCCG Pastors and ministers received the announcement of the General Overseer of Pastor E.A. Adeboye that he will no longer be general overseer. He immediately announced the new Overseer as Pastor J.O Obayemi, Pastor J.F Odesola as Secretary and Pastor J.A. Adeyokunnu as the new Treasurer. The announcement was made during the church’s annual thanksgiving held at the 3km by 3km new auditorium today 7th January 2017. He requested that the congregants pray for the new leadership after which he also pronounced blessings upon them. Also present at the meeting was the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osibajo and other Senior Pastors of the Church. Indeed the focal word for this year remains “SURPRISE” or how else do you describe this?”