Two Nigerians, Buhari Mohammed and Fatima Mohammed, have been arrested for defrauding Niger state's Senator Mustapha Sani. The duo were on Friday brought before a Minna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding Sani of N400, 000. Police Prosecutor Abdullahi Aliyu said the senator, who represents Niger South at the National Assembly, had lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police. According to him, the complainant had sometime in July received a phone call from someone who identified himself as the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umaru Tafida, requesting financial assistance to run his palace. He said the caller was said to have forwarded an account number to which the senator paid in the sum of N400, 000. He said the senator later visited the Emir of Lapai in August and he denied ever calling or receiving any financial help from the lawmaker. It was later discovered that Buhari had conspired with Fatima and one Hawa Isah, now at large, to call the senator and defrauded him of the money. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted each a bail of N100,000 in like sum. The matter was adjourned to October 4 for mention.