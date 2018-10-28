Metro How technology can solve Nigeria’s unemployment problem – Osinbajo – Premium Times Nigeria

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday said he believes the future of job creation is in technology and innovation.

Mr Osinbajo made this statement while speaking at the 9th public lecture of the Sigma Club, University of Ibadan.....



