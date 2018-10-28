The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday said he believes the future of job creation is in technology and innovation.
Mr Osinbajo made this statement while speaking at the 9th public lecture of the Sigma Club, University of Ibadan.....
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Jkz7mO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Osinbajo made this statement while speaking at the 9th public lecture of the Sigma Club, University of Ibadan.....
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Jkz7mO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]