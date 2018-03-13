The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board, JAMB 2018 Online Result Checker | This to inform the general public that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has release the results of the 2018 Computer based Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted batch by batch. THE FAST METHOD OF CHECKING RESULT | HOW TO CHECK JAMB RESULT 1). Visit http://www.jamb.org.ng/ResultChecker/CheckUTMEResults 2). Enter your Jamb Reg number in the space provided. 3). Hit the blue “Check my result” button. READ MORE HERE