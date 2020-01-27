The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says 700,000 candidates have so far been registered for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide in two weeks.
The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in an interview with Akelicious in Lagos on Sunday night. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2RSEwWU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in an interview with Akelicious in Lagos on Sunday night. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2RSEwWU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]