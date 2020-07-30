When you run a business, the partner that you choose can make or break your company. Working alongside the wrong person could mean that your business is not run the way you want it to be, your staff don’t stick around for as long as you’d hoped that they would, or worse, you could end up seriously harming the reputation of your brand and working hard to get it back to where it should be. Your business partner carries a lot of weight when it comes to your company so it’s important to find somebody who is reputable, dedicated, and reliable to work with. Here are some questions to ask to help you find the right business partner for your brand.
How Much Experience Do They Have?
You will want to make sure that you are working with somebody who is experienced with business and with the tasks that you will need them to be responsible for as your business partner. Ask as many questions as you need to about their past experiences and find out whether or not they are suitable for helping you run your brand. Every business will have different requirements in this area; for example, you might not mind if somebody has never been a business partner before if they have plenty of relevant experience elsewhere.
Is There Anything in Their Past You Should Know About?
It’s important to make sure that you know as much as you can about your potential business partner, including anything from their past that could come back to haunt them as they work for your business. Depending on the type of business that you run it might be necessary to run a background check on any potential partners using Nuwber in order to find out if they have any criminal records or arrest records that could get in the way in the future.
What Do They Expect From the Role?
As your business partner, whoever you decide to choose is going to have a lot of responsibility - and it’s important to ensure that everybody is on the same page about what is expected. Hiring a business partner who doesn’t fully understand what is going to be required of them in the role can end up causing your company more harm than good and end up being a nightmare for you. Along with asking them what they expect, make sure that you are as clear as possible with them when it comes to describing your plans for the business partner role and make sure that they are OK with that.
Do They Have References?
It’s always a good idea to get trusted references on a person that you are potentially going to be business partners with, in order to ensure that there are individuals and companies out there who trust them. You might want to turn to past business partners, previous employers or even previous mentors and employees to find out more about a person and determine whether or not they are going to be a good fit for your brand.
Will They Do a Trial?
Allowing somebody to work as your partner on a trial basis is an ideal way to help both of you figure out it’s the right choice before making any firm decisions. Ask them if they are willing to work as your business partner on a trial basis so that you can both use what you discover to make an informed choice.
