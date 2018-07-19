Freelancing

Today, a lot of people are interested in how to make money online. You can make extra cash online and even build a stable source of income. We are going to show you legal and genuine ways to make money online without financial investment.Nowadays, almost everybody can make money online. You can be a student who wants to make some extra cash, a graduate who doesn't have a stable job or a mum staying at home due to maternity leave. Regardless of the situation, you will be able to make a reasonable income from home. Another advantage of making money online is that you can earn some cash from home in your free time. You can easily earn from hundreds to thousands of Naira per month. There are many ways to make money online but not all are legitimate. We will tell you how to earn money legally. In this article we’ll show you someIt is one of the easiest ways to work from home and to make money. It involves providing services to businesses and clients online. As a freelancer, you can work full time or part time at home. Also, you can set the terms of your contract and will be able to work multiple jobs at the same time. Freelance services that you can offer include web design, web development, graphic design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, article writing, copywriting, guest posting, data entry works, email marketing, etc. If you have any of these skills, you can join the freelance marketplace and apply for jobs. To become a freelancer, you need to register on a freelance marketplace and fill in your profile and skills. Some of the best freelance marketplaces include:1. Upwork;2. Guru;3. Freelancer;4. Fiverr;5. Peopleperhour;6. Toptal;7. iWriter;8. Simplyhired;9. Project4hire.If you are a professional writer, you can write articles for others as a freelancer. If you have good writing skills and know how to present ideas you can make money online by writing on any topic. Freelance writers are paid on the basis of the number of characters or words they write. Also, payment is based on the level of writing skills you possess. The more you write, the more money you can make. You can sign up on any of the above-mentioned freelance marketplaces and find projects and writing categories to apply for. Once you are hired, you can start earning money. There are different types of projects: one-time, short-term or long-term. Developing your writing skills is not hard, all you need is to focus on the job and to work hard.It is one of the proven ways to earn money online. Blogging, when done properly, can easily generate from thousands to hundreds of thousands of Naira per month. You need to have your own website and share useful and interesting topics there. Before creating your blog, you need to get a popular topic or subject that will bring a lot of visitors to your website. You can also create a blog that provides latest gist and information, anything that will generate traffic to the website. Blogging needs a bit of patience before you can start making real money from it. All you need to do is to keep writing regularly and sharing your website and contents on social media platforms. After you have been able to generate enough traffic to your website, you can monetize your blog with pay per click program and affiliate product to earn more money.It involves promoting other companies’ products and getting a commission when someone buys the product. This is one of the easiest ways to earn money online. The more product you can sell, the more money you will make. To make money you need to join the affiliate network and find a product you can market online. You will be given a link with your Id which you will promote online. When people click and buy the product through your link, you get a percentage of commission. One of the top affiliate marketing sites you can join is Clickbank. You can create a website for product reviews and promote your links at the end of your review. You can also promote products on popular social media sites.Another way to make money online is making YouTube videos. YouTube is the largest video-sharing community where people watch videos and learn a lot of things for entertainment and educational purposes. To make money from YouTube, all you need to do is to make interesting or educative videos that can generate a lot of views. Create your channel and start uploading your videos. Enable your channel for monetization through Google AdSense and begin to make money.You can choose any of these ways and start making money today. As you see, to earn money online you don't need to make a lot of financial investments. Just improve your skills, think creatively and work hard to grow your income. You will make it!