Automatic trading. How to trade with Forex Advisor?

It's worth understanding that the advisor should be set according to your currency pair, deposit and trading period.

Working rules with Forex Advisors

Test the advisors work before start to trade on a live account. You can do it using a special tester or try it on a demo account . This will help to eliminate possible malfunctions at the initial stage. Start trading with the minimal lots. It is better to use several trading robots with smaller volumes than one advisor with a large one. Choosing the right size of leverage. If you want to set up the data you use for manual trading, I recommend you carefully set the stop loss. Competently manage the deposit. It’s better to transfer the profit to the reserve account at once. Safety. At the initial stage confirm the transactions conducted by the advisor manually. Also, the robot must have instructions. If there are none, then it’s better to give up this robot, because you don't get a desired result.

