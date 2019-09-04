Durban - Durban police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly killed his three children and stepdaughter on Tuesday.
The grim discovery of the 16-year-old girl was made in a bush in New Germany, west of Durban where she was found hanging from a tree late on Tuesday night....
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2MUogEx
Get more World News
The grim discovery of the 16-year-old girl was made in a bush in New Germany, west of Durban where she was found hanging from a tree late on Tuesday night....
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2MUogEx
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]