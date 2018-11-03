A husband and model side chick have been arrested in New Delhi, over suspicion of hiring assassins to kill his wife, a primary school teacher. An investigating officer who spoke to theHindustan Times, said the half-British actress and model Angel Gupta was arrested together with lover – …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2qtzuCF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2qtzuCF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]