Metro Husband and model side chick hire assassins to kill wife – Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog

#1
A husband and model side chick have been arrested in New Delhi, over suspicion of hiring assassins to kill his wife, a primary school teacher. An investigating officer who spoke to theHindustan Times, said the half-British actress and model Angel Gupta was arrested together with lover – …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2qtzuCF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top