Metro I’m a victim of fake news but I don’t support hate speech bill, says Soyinka - The Cable

Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, says the hate speech bill will limit free speech.

Soyinka said this on Monday while speaking at a summit to mark the United Nations International Anti- Corruption Day in Abuja.

The professor said the proposed law will curtail the possibility of having an open society and put Nigerians “in a slave plantation

