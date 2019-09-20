Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, says the hate speech bill will limit free speech.
Soyinka said this on Monday while speaking at a summit to mark the United Nations International Anti- Corruption Day in Abuja.
The professor said the proposed law will curtail the possibility of having an open society and put Nigerians “in a slave plantation
