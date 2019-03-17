Entertainment I’m Not Tired Of Acting As Lover Boy –Alex Ekubo – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Actor, Alex Ekubo, is one of the most prominent faces in the movie industry these days. Known for his lover boy roles, Alex’s good looks have endeared him to a lot of fans, especially the female ones.

Speaking with Sunday Scoop on why he often acts lover …



via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2F9Xt0K

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top