Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho said on Friday that he remains "one of the greatest managers in the world" despite his team’s poor start to the Premier League season.
Mourinho demanded respect from the media after Monday’s 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, United’s second defeat …
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PrNOWT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Mourinho demanded respect from the media after Monday’s 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, United’s second defeat …
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PrNOWT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]