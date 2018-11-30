Emmanuel Emenike has described himself as “a warrior” who has conquered many battles, as he looks set to return to action after six months away.
Emenike has dared those who doubt he could make a successful comeback after six months out of action and an …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2rf16Mi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Emenike has dared those who doubt he could make a successful comeback after six months out of action and an …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2rf16Mi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]