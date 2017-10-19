Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 19, 2017 at 12:30 PM. Views count: 2

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Evans, the billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike has changed his guilty plea to “not guilty” on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

    Evan, who appeared before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Thursday, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit felony under Section 411 of the Lagos State Criminal Laws and also to kidnapping.

    evans3.JPG

    Both offences were said to have been committed on the 14th February, 2017.

    Earlier, the Lagos State Government has amended the charges it filed against Evans and the five others.

    The Director of Public Prosecution, DPP Lagos State, Titilayo Shitta-Bey told Justice Hakeem Oshodi that the amendment relates only to the punishment section for the second charge.

    The DPP also submitted that there is no material change in the nature of the offence which still remains conspiracy and the kidnap of one Dunu Donatus.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 19, 2017 at 12:30 PM
    #1



