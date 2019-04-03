Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu who was the Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo state has revealed that he is ready to make peace with APC after he dumped the party he claimed stole his mandate in the last election.
Uche Nwosu who spoke with journalists on Tuesday …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2IdPov0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Uche Nwosu who spoke with journalists on Tuesday …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2IdPov0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]