Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke a.k.a Davido has been celebrated by NBA team, Washington Wizards for being on the side court, supporting the game.
No doubt Davido is ruling the whole yard in Nigerian Music industry, looking at his current dominance as an African on the international charts....
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2up0qct
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
No doubt Davido is ruling the whole yard in Nigerian Music industry, looking at his current dominance as an African on the international charts....
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2up0qct
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 25.6 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]