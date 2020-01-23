Entertainment I Been Dey Form But Make I No Lie E Sweet Me” Die – Davido On Being Recognised During NBA Match – 360Nobs.com

#1
Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke a.k.a Davido has been celebrated by NBA team, Washington Wizards for being on the side court, supporting the game.

No doubt Davido is ruling the whole yard in Nigerian Music industry, looking at his current dominance as an African on the international charts....


via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2up0qct

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top