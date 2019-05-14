Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has disclosed that he is not responsible for Naira Marley’s arrest after it was speculated that he could have a hand in the current ordeal of the up and coming rapper.
The veteran rapper and Naira Marley had had a face-off on the internet …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Vz7QWZ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The veteran rapper and Naira Marley had had a face-off on the internet …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Vz7QWZ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]