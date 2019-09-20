Gracious David West, the Port Harcourt serial killer arrested by the police on September 19 has finally revealed the motive of the hotel killings he engaged in.
According to the teary killer, he kills whenever it comes to him and also feels remorseful after the deed is done. Also confessing to …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32OHpf4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the teary killer, he kills whenever it comes to him and also feels remorseful after the deed is done. Also confessing to …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32OHpf4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 38.2 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[30]