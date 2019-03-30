Entertainment I Left Tobi Because People Think I Am From A Poor Family And He Is Rich – Alex – Nairaland

#1
Alex took to their reunion show to spill out what actually made her to keep at arms length to Tobi.

In her lamentation, she said Tobi and I kept our distance because I wanted to prove to the world that I can make it without him,people think because he’s from a …



via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2V4NjFy

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top