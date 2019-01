Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he gave a loan of N300million to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from privatisation proceeds to commence activities when the anti-graft agency was set up. He also said …Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2D5XaTV Get More Nigeria Political News