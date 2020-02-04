Entertainment I made N30million after I lied I owned Onye Eze’s house – Blessing Okoro – Laila’s Blog

#1
Controversial blogger Blessing Okoro has claimed she made close to N30million after the Onye Enze controversy where she had claimed she owned his house. The Instagram influencer had taken to her platform to call out trolls who chose to bring her down rather than focus on their lives....

After the lie I got verified, I had a visible office, with 7 staffs, after the lie I met personalities, became global, made up to 30 million naira .

Be patient I invested the money the income is coming , I will do giveaways hope u benefits .

My post is not for u to believe but for u to see it . Believe in urself first leave blessing Ceo she is doing ok.
Click to expand...

Blessing Okoro.jpg

Read more via Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Thzio7

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top