Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has come for her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill after he took to social media yesterday to announce that Tonto does not have full custody of their son, King, as she is claiming.
Tonto has now replied saying she fed and clothed him while they were married and …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Hove1h
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Tonto has now replied saying she fed and clothed him while they were married and …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Hove1h
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]