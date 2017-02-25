Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu said he missed his principal call on Saturday. Mr. Shehu said: "I had an SMS from him thereafter because I missed my call! I humbly join them to say thank you, Baba Buhari!!" Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Muhammadu on Media and Publicity, had earlier posted the update below on his Facebook Page, detailed a telephone conversation he said he had with his boss on Saturday afternoon. Mr. Buhari is on medical vacation in London, and there has been widespread speculation about his health. See tweet: